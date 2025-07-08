ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 403 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.13 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

