Bank Hapoalim BM Has $622,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,292,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,902,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,755.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 102,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,890,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,556,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,106,000 after buying an additional 49,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 0.8%

IYG stock opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

