1,156 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $328.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.64. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $336.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

