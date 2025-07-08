Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $2.70 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.1% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in T-Mobile US by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,947,000 after purchasing an additional 968,444 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.98.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $237.63 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $16,614,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,800,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,105,266,654.36. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 628,560 shares of company stock valued at $144,455,659. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

