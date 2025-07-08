Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

NYSE DRI opened at $215.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.05. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.06%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,835.56. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $2,653,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,645.76. This represents a 98.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

