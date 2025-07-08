Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 48.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:EPAM opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.24 and a 200 day moving average of $195.30. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.