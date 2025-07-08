Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.67. The company has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.