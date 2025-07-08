ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $61,171,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,017,000 after buying an additional 357,687 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,793,000 after buying an additional 354,656 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,224,000 after buying an additional 313,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12,165.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 308,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 3.3%

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mohawk Industries

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.