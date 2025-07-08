Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Invests $277,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,430 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,218,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,214,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,171 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,273,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $830,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,810 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,502,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,123,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,926 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.5%

FCX stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

