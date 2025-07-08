Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $278.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

