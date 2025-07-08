Bank Hapoalim BM Takes Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,981,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $608,481,000 after buying an additional 183,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CVS Health by 248.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 282,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 201,120 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

