Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.7% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $93,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

