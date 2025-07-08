iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,864,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 494.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,241,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.