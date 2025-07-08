Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,915,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,795 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 45,169.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 221,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 220,880 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

