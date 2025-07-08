Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $348,000 Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. New Street Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.