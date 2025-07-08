YANKCOM Partnership Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.23 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $373.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.24.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

