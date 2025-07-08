Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) & Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Critical Survey

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Genesis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners 35.79% 38.52% 10.25% Genesis Energy -20.98% -19.28% -1.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners $3.61 billion 4.10 $1.57 billion $3.35 11.57 Genesis Energy $2.97 billion 0.72 -$63.95 million ($5.21) -3.34

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Genesis Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Genesis Energy. Genesis Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Western Midstream Partners and Genesis Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners 2 3 1 0 1.83 Genesis Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $39.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.77%. Genesis Energy has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Western Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Western Midstream Partners is more favorable than Genesis Energy.

Dividends

Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Western Midstream Partners pays out 108.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Genesis Energy pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Genesis Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Western Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Energy has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats Genesis Energy on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water. The company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. It operates assets located in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. Western Midstream Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing. This segment also owns interests in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline systems, platforms, and related infrastructure. The Soda and Sulfur Services segment produces, markets, and sells soda ash; and provides sulfur removal services. This segment also owns and operates soda ash production facilities, underground trona ore mines and brine solution mining operations and related equipment, and logistics and other assets; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges and 42 push/tow boats. The Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products; and operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil, as well as owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

