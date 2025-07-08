Capital Management Associates Inc Purchases 14,857 Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,440,000 after buying an additional 774,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,885,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,904,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,220,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,453,000 after purchasing an additional 502,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,098,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after purchasing an additional 289,865 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $126,047.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,670.60. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 348,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,363.31. The trade was a 6.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, National Bankshares set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hecla Mining Company has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

