TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,614 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 42,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.05.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1%

T stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

