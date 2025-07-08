Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Invests $514,000 in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1%

ICE opened at $183.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.32 and a 12-month high of $183.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

