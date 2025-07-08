932 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $16,614,237.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 647,800,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,105,266,654.36. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 628,560 shares of company stock worth $144,455,659. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $237.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

