Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after buying an additional 531,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after buying an additional 232,733 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,832.7% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,884 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,873,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.00. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

