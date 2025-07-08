Highview Capital Management LLC DE Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,289.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $548.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,211.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1,041.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,669.34. This trade represents a 96.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,182.58.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

