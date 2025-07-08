Highview Capital Management LLC DE Raises Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $244,799,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 40,841.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,480,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Gartner by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,172,000 after buying an additional 253,288 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,233,000 after purchasing an additional 223,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $399.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.05 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.22. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.89.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,228. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,001.85. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

