Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases 266 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $544,937,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 22,475.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 811,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quanta Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after acquiring an additional 506,722 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 550,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,016,000 after acquiring an additional 373,429 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $413.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.95.

NYSE PWR opened at $385.18 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $388.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

