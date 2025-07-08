Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $336,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,090,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:CAT opened at $391.54 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.43%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.