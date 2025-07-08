Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Booking were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Booking by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,815.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,815.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5,397.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,980.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,415.00.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

