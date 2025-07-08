Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $1.41 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $182.29 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.36 and a 52 week high of $201.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.