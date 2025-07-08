ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 2,569,713 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,784,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy accounts for about 3.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $105,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 999,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.