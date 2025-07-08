524 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,519,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,714,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AON by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,864,000 after acquiring an additional 469,238 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,498,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,406,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $353.19 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $292.45 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.85.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.745 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.33.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

