Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases 1,551 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $62,391,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $71,893,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $545.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $579.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.11.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.11.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

