Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 142,323 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142,323 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $185,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.52.

NYSE:CNI opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.57. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

