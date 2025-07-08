Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,325,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $80,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $101,122,000. Amundi raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,953,000 after buying an additional 1,442,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,153,000 after buying an additional 1,110,021 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $59,970,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,530.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 727,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.8%

FBIN stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

