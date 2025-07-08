IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,005,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,163,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after buying an additional 74,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,865,000 after buying an additional 414,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $412,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $545.56 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $579.02. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $512.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.11.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

