Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 625,052 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.12% of Tetra Tech worth $87,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

