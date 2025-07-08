China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,475 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

