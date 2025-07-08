Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 228,052 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Duke Energy worth $320,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

