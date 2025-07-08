Washington Trust Bank Buys 423 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in STERIS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,895,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.83.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock opened at $233.09 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $252.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.51.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

