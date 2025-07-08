Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 220,725 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,913,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $277,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 841,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,335,000 after purchasing an additional 688,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,494,000 after purchasing an additional 434,953 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,987,000 after purchasing an additional 297,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,728,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,774,000 after purchasing an additional 278,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of JNK stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.56. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.