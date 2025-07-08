U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,650 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XCEM. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

