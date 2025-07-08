Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $150,819,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

