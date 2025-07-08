U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays set a $197.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

