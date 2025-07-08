Centennial Bank AR Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7%

IJT stock opened at $134.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.