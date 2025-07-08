Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 774,664 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $434,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 43,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

