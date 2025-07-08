Centennial Bank AR Acquires New Position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,041,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,575,000 after acquiring an additional 290,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 809,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,218,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,435,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 218,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $36.94.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.