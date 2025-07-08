Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $221.95. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.