Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,163,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,092,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Cintas by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 575,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,142,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $217.54 on Tuesday. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.20 and a 200 day moving average of $206.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

