Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) versus LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI) Head to Head Survey

LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) and Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LZG International and Lightspeed Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LZG International N/A N/A N/A Lightspeed Commerce -61.96% 0.79% 0.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LZG International and Lightspeed Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LZG International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lightspeed Commerce 1 12 5 0 2.22

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus target price of $14.04, indicating a potential upside of 20.58%. Given Lightspeed Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightspeed Commerce is more favorable than LZG International.

68.7% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LZG International and Lightspeed Commerce”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LZG International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lightspeed Commerce $1.08 billion 1.58 -$667.20 million ($4.38) -2.66

LZG International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lightspeed Commerce.

Risk and Volatility

LZG International has a beta of -2.38, indicating that its share price is 338% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightspeed Commerce has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lightspeed Commerce beats LZG International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LZG International

LZG International, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company offers AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow. Its technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable, and easy to integrate AI solutions. The company was formerly known as LazyGrocer.Com, Inc. and changed its name to LZG International, Inc. in August 2009. LZG International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. As of March 14, 2024, LZG International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Genius Group Limited.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Retail, Lightspeed eCommerce, Lightspeed Restaurant, and Lightspeed B2B solutions. In addition, it sells hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

