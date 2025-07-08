Head to Head Contrast: GD Culture Group (GDC) and Its Competitors

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of GD Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GD Culture Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GD Culture Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GD Culture Group’s peers have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GD Culture Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GD Culture Group N/A -$13.84 million -3.35 GD Culture Group Competitors $3.30 billion $263.08 million 29.80

Profitability

GD Culture Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GD Culture Group. GD Culture Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares GD Culture Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GD Culture Group N/A -483.18% -232.75% GD Culture Group Competitors -97.39% -458.26% -3.72%

Summary

GD Culture Group peers beat GD Culture Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Code Chain New Continent Limited and changed its name to GD Culture Group Limited in January 2023. GD Culture Group Limited is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

