BUILDon Price Up 0.9% This Week (B)

BUILDon (B) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, BUILDon has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One BUILDon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. BUILDon has a total market capitalization of $357.91 million and approximately $28.30 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUILDon Profile

BUILDon’s launch date was April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai. The official website for BUILDon is buildon.online.

Buying and Selling BUILDon

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.35773278 USD and is down -11.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $31,005,565.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

